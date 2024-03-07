'They wanted to go with someone who had international experience' - Lennon on FAI snub

NEIL LENNON HAS claimed that the FAI told him he lacked the necessary international experience to be selected for the Ireland manager role.

The Armagh man has put himself in the frame to become the permanent manager of Aberdeen. He hopes to succeed interim boss Neil Warnock who took over from the sacked Barry Robson last month.

However, Lennon stated, “I was close to the Ireland job and I was disappointed to miss out on it.

“The feedback was positive but they said they wanted to go with someone who had international experience.”

Advertisement

It would seem he was definitely in the frame and speaking to the FAI, as he claimed he could not consider taking charge of the Dons while negotiations were ongoing with the vacant international job.

“Timing’s important and the Aberdeen job is something that I’d very much be interested in, no question. There’s great potential there,” said Lennon to The Scottish Sun.

“I was linked with it last month but, at the time, I was still involved with the process of the Ireland position, so I couldn’t really take it on.

“I feel like I’ve plenty left in me as a coach. I’ve done a lot in my career as a coach, I’ve achieved a lot, but there’s still more to do.

“At 52, my best years are in front of me in terms of experience, my achievements in the game and what I’ve done and learned as a manager.

“I think there’s a perception of me that’s wrong. I’ve achieved a lot — titles, trebles, the Champions League. I went abroad, won a trophy and got that team into the Europa League.”

Lennon added, “I first got the Celtic job when I was very young. That’s nearly 15 years ago and people think I’m getting on a bit, but I still have plenty of energy.

“I’m looking to get back in. I’ve had a bit of time out. I got offered a couple of jobs in the summer but the timing wasn’t right and they didn’t appeal to me.

“I’ll have to see the season out talking c**p on the punditry!”