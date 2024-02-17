Contender Neil Lennon says decision on new Irish manager is 'imminent'

NEIL LENNON, A contender to be the next Republic of Ireland manager, believes a final decision from the FAI on the role is “imminent.”

Speaking on Premier Sports this afternoon, Lennon said he has been told the FAI are close to confirming their appointment, and he is unaware whether he will be the successful candidate.

“It is imminent, whether that be today, tomorrow, or the next couple of days”, said Lennon.

“What that decision is, I don’t know myself, but I’m pretty sure that there will be a result soon. I don’t know the decision as yet.”

Lennon expressed his interest in the role on Premier Sports last November, once it was confirmed that Stephen Kenny’s contract would not be renewed. He is understood to have met at least twice with the FAI since.

He has also been in this position before, as it’s understood he was told a decision on the role would be made at the 30 January meeting of the FAI board at Abbotstown. That meeting came and went without an outcome, with board members understood to have been told a final decision was still two to three weeks away.

A decision this week would be in line with the latter end of that forecast. The FAI have a very busy week ahead, with director of football Marc Canham due to meet the press on Tuesday to present the FAI’s new Player Pathways plan. CEO Jonathan Hill is set to lead an FAI delegation to Leinster House on Thursday for a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee.

Lee Carsley has been the FAI’s favoured choice throughout the process, but his interest in taking the role is shrouded in doubt. Shay Given and Brian Kerr both said on television this week they believed Carsley is not interested in the job at this time, with subsequent reports stating an agreement could not be reached due to the money on offer. Kerr also ruled Chris Hughton out of contention.

The FAI have spoken to a number of potential candidates – both Irish and from abroad – but Damien Duff last night told the Irish Independent that he turned down an approach from the FAI to discuss the job, calling the FAI’s protracted search process “embarrassing.”

Speaking today, Lennon agreed it is important for the FAI to fill the role quickly, with friendly games against Belgium and Switzerland on 23 and 26 March.

“I think so. To get out and watch players, integrate with the players, find out what they can do better from the last campaign. Little things like that. You’ve got to pick a squad for the games at the end of March and they’re looming on the horizon pretty soon.”