BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Neil Lennon lays into Celtic players after 'embarrassing' defeat

The Scottish side suffered a chastening 4-1 Europa League loss against Sparta Prague at Parkhead

By Press Association Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 11:59 PM
22 minutes ago 412 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5257362
Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Image: PA
Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Image: PA

NEIL LENNON laid into his Celtic players after a chastening 4-1 Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague at Parkhead

The Czech Republic side had a clutch of players missing through injury and Covid-19 issues but they took the lead in the 26th minute through Lukas Julis who scored a second just before the interval.

Parkhead substitute Leigh Griffiths pulled a goal back in the 64th minute but Julis tapped in a breakaway goal for his hat-trick before substitute Ladislav Krejci headed in a fourth in the final minute to complete a dispiriting night for Lennon’s side who have one point from nine at the bottom of Group H.

The Celtic boss said: “It’s poor. We started okay then got really ragged with the ball. Our passing, technique, just got really ragged.

“I keep saying if we don’t defend set plays properly we’ll get punished and that is exactly what happened

“There’s a lack of application. Don’t know where it’s come from because we had a good week, a good day on Sunday (2-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen).

“Lack of hunger was really apparent. The hungrier team won and that’s on us.

“I can’t defend the players. I’ve tried to over the piece but I can’t tonight.”

Lennon agreed with midfielder Callum McGregor’s description of the defeat as embarrassing.

The Northern Irishman said: “Of course it is. It’s unacceptable. A lack of application, lack of hunger.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There has to be a culture change. I have to change it quickly and the players have to change quickly because it’s not acceptable.

“I need to get them more hungry, more on point, back to basics. We didn’t do basics well enough, didn’t use our bodies, didn’t run. All the things that Sparta did.

“We need to be far more aggressive as individuals. As a manager I have to accept responsibility but players need to look at themselves as individuals.

“We got back into it at 2-1 and looked like we showed character but the third goal is too easy.

“We need to get back to showing a bit more humility, working hard on the training ground.

“I didn’t see that coming after Sunday, a great performance, four-day break.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough. A set play, they’ve hardly been in our half.

“A corner isn’t even that well hit. But we should be there for first contact, be more aggressive with defending. We bang the drum about that all the time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie