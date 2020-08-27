This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neil Lennon looking for overhaul after Celtic miss Champions League

The manager said he would make squad changes after the defeat to Hungary’s Ferencvaros.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 8:39 AM
Celtic manager Neil Lennon looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match.
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEIL LENNON promised to cull the uncommitted after Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers 2-1 by Ferencvaros on Wednesday night.

Ryan Christie’s deflected strike in the 53rd minute at a sodden Parkhead cancelled out a first-half opener from David Siger but the Hoops were stunned when, against the run of play, Tokmac Nguen scored a breakaway winner in the 74th minute for the Hungarians.

It is the first time in 15 years that the Scottish champions have gone out of the Champions League so early and they will now look for the Europa League for their continental salvation.

However, an angry Lennon said he would now look to make changes as he revealed some players had told him they want to go.

The Celtic boss said: “There are some players who may want to leave.

“They have made inroads into that in the last six months or so.

“So if they don’t want to be here, we have to do something about it.

“If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed.

“We want players committed to the club. I am not going to go into it but I am putting it out there because it has been bugging me for a long long time.”

