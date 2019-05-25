This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neil Lennon offered full-time Celtic job after securing historic treble-treble

The interim boss helped guide Celtic to the treble-treble on Saturday and his reward was the offer of the permanent manager’s job.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 May 2019, 10:47 PM
55 minutes ago 1,731 Views 5 Comments
Lennon celebrates after beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.
CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED that interim manager Neil Lennon has been offered a permanent contract after completing the treble-treble on Saturday.

Victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final with a brace from Odsonne Edouard saw Celtic complete a domestic sweep for the third consecutive season for the first time in their history.

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers – who departed for Leicester City – in February when the club had already won the Scottish League Cup, but he guided them to Scottish Premiership success before this weekend’s triumph.

And with the 47-year-old only under contract until the end of the season, Celtic confirmed that they had offered Lennon the job on a full-time basis.

However, in a short statement on Twitter, the club did not reveal whether Lennon would take the opportunity.

“We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent Celtic manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days,” they said.

This is Lennon’s second stint as Celtic boss, with his first spell – from 2010 to 2014 – taking in the first three titles of their ongoing run of eight successive triumphs.

Rafael Benitez, David Moyes, Andre Villas-Boas and even Jose Mourinho have been linked to the post at Celtic Park.

