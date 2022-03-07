Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

Neil Lennon takes charge at Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

Lennon has been out of management since leaving Celtic in February of last year.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Mar 2022, 9:35 PM
27 minutes ago 561 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5703858
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEIL LENNON IS back in management after over a year out of the game, with the former Celtic boss appointed head coach of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

Lennon replaces former Rangers and Manchester United defender Henning Berg at the club, signing a contract through to summer 2024.

Omonia won the Cypriot First Division last season but failed to make the cut in the top six this season, and are currently involved in a six-team relegation round.

Lennon left Celtic in February of last year, with the club trailing Glasgow rivals Rangers by 18 points in the Scottish Premiership table at the time. 

The former Celtic midfielder – who also had spells in charge at Bolton and Hibernian – won five trophies during his second stint as manager at Parkhead.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie