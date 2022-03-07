Neil Lennon takes charge at Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia

NEIL LENNON IS back in management after over a year out of the game, with the former Celtic boss appointed head coach of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

Lennon replaces former Rangers and Manchester United defender Henning Berg at the club, signing a contract through to summer 2024.

Advertisement

Omonia won the Cypriot First Division last season but failed to make the cut in the top six this season, and are currently involved in a six-team relegation round.

Lennon left Celtic in February of last year, with the club trailing Glasgow rivals Rangers by 18 points in the Scottish Premiership table at the time.

The former Celtic midfielder – who also had spells in charge at Bolton and Hibernian – won five trophies during his second stint as manager at Parkhead.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!