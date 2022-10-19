Neil Lennon sacked by Omonia Nicosia after eight months in charge

NEIL LENNON HAS been sacked as head coach of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia just eight months after taking the job.

The side currently sit in seventh in the Cypriot league, eight points off top spot.

Lennon, 51, had success with the club after his appointment in March, and lifted the Cypriot Cup back in May against Ethnikos Achnas to secure Europa League football this term.

Lennon’s side gave impressive displays against Real Sociedad and Manchester United in Europe, but with the club in seventh in the table the former Celtic boss was sacked just hours after defeat in the Cypriot First Division match with Nea Salamis.

The former Celtic and Leicester City player managed Celtic (twice), Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers before his Cyprus adventure.

A club statement said: “Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship, are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership. Mr Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us.”