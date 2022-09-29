Neil McGee calls time on Donegal career

NEIL MCGEE HAS announced his inter-county retirement after a glittering career with Donegal.

The Gaoth Dobhair man confirmed his decision to step away to the Donegal News.

McGee, who turns 37 in November, won an All-Ireland, five Ulster titles, a National League and three All-Stars with Donegal.

He made his debut in 2005 and went on to make 195 appearances for Donegal. He also presented Ireland in multiple International Rules series.

McGee was badly hampered by back injuries in his final two seasons.

“The body just doesn’t have anything left to give,” he said.

“What ever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair.”