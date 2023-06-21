Neil McManus calls time on 16-year Antrim career

NEIL McMANUS HAS called time on his 16-year stint as an Antrim hurler.

The Cushendall forward made his inter-county debut in 2007 against Dublin in the National League, with his last game being the Leinster relegation play-off win against Westmeath last month.

He won the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 with Antrim, the same season they won Division 2A. McManus was the top scorer in the division with 3-44 across six games.

The 35-year-old told BBC Sounds’ The GAA Social podcast that he “knew all year” that this would be his last season with Antrim.

“But I go very happy in the knowledge of where the Antrim team are now,” he said.

“They are competing now with the teams who are serious about the knockout end of the championship.

“There are a whole myriad of reasons why I knew this would be my last year.

“You don’t ever want to outstay your welcome – not that I was ever really in danger of doing that.

“But there’s more stuff going on and I’m busier than I’ve ever been with things outside hurling. I want to spend a wee bit more time with my family as well.

McManus told the Irish News: “Things have changed in my life, obviously. I’ve a young daughter. I want to spend more time with her and my wife. I’d spend my day working in Belfast in a fairly demanding job and you train so much nowadays, and then you’re home after bedtime.

“It’s a huge commitment and I never wanted to do it less than 100%. I’m very happy with the way I’m leaving it. I can live with it knowing that I gave it all that I could. I’m really looking forward to giving more to my club.”