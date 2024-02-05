Neil Warnock has a new job in Scotland - and will work with Irish trio

NEIL WARNOCK HAS been appointed as Aberdeen manager until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old takes over from Barry Robson, who was dismissed last Wednesday, with the club currently sat eighth in the cinch Premiership.

Warnock said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge here at Aberdeen.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to (chairman) Dave (Cormack) and (chief executive) Alan (Burrows) and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity.

Neil Warnock has been appointed as our manager until the end of the season.



Welcome to Aberdeen Neil! 🔴#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 5, 2024

“By all accounts there is a good group of lads here and it’s my job now to get the best out of them.

“Aberdeen is a big club with clear ambition and I’m hoping that during my time here the supporters will get behind the team and I can put a smile on their faces.”

Warnock will work with Irish trio Jamie McGrath, Jonny Hayes and Killian Phillips — who recently joined on loan from Crystal Palace — at The Dons.

- Updated 12.22pm.