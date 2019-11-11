'Some of the best days in my long football career' - Neil Warnock leaves Cardiff City

NEIL WARNOCK HAS left Cardiff City by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

The veteran manager took over the Bluebirds in October 2016 and guided them to Premier League promotion as champions in 2017/18.

However, they spent just one season in the top flight and were relegated back in May.

Cardiff currently sit 14th in the Championship table after defeat to Bristol City yesterday.

The Welsh club say they will now begin the process to replace 70-year-old Warnock.

“Today I am leaving my beloved Bluebirds after over three years of which have been some of the best days in my long football career,” Warnock said.

“I would like to thank Vincent Tan and Ken Choo for their support; Victoria my secretary who has had to look after me over the years; Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, my ever-faithful sidekicks and friends; and all the backroom staff on both the coaching and the medical sides who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve the success we have had. A special mention also to all of my players, past and present, who have given me everything. Thank you, you’re a great bunch.

“I would especially like to thank Mehmet Dalman whom I have said many times has been one of the best Chairman I have had the privilege to work for. His support has been immense, especially in 2019 which for many reasons both on and off the field has been the most challenging period both emotionally and physically that I have ever encountered.

It is a shared belief that this is the right time for a new voice as we believe this squad of players is more than capable of getting success.

“Finally, I would like to thank all you supporters for getting behind me and the team. I hope you have all enjoyed the journey. I am proud to leave the club as a united one and long may you all achieve the success that you deserve. Be lucky.”

