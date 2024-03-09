Ireland's McGrath on the double but Warnock steps down after Aberdeen's Scottish Cup win

NEIL WARNOCK HAS stepped down as Aberdeen manager after guiding the club into the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

A 3-1 quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock proved to be the final match of the 75-year-old’s short spell in charge.

Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath scored twice in the win. The Meathman was on target in the 10th and 65th minutes, and he also assisted Graeme Shinnie in between.

Killian Phillips also started for the Dons, with Johnny Hayes on the bench.

Warnock was handed the job until the end of the season after Barry Robson was sacked but did not enjoy a Premiership win in six matches.

Aberdeen stated that Warnock had “stepped aside” and chairman Dave Cormack added on Aberdeen’s website: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.

“With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”