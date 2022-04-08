Membership : Access or Sign Up
Golf star and Olympic gold medallist recovering after surgery for blood clot

Nelly Korda was diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following a workout.

By Press Association Friday 8 Apr 2022, 7:57 PM
Nelly Korda [file photo].
Image: Russell Lansford
OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST Nelly Korda is recovering at home after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

The 23-year-old American revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following what she said was a “typical morning workout”.

“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks,” the world number two posted on Twitter.

“Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time.

“It wasn’t the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting Covid-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season. Then followed up with a blood clot.

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.

