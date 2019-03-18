This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Matic urges Man United not to let top four slip away after FA Cup exit

‘We cannot let it go like this. We are not happy with the game.’

By The42 Team Monday 18 Mar 2019, 10:51 AM
United were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

NEMANJA MATIC SAYS Manchester United must not blow their bid for a Premier League top-four finish after they were dumped out of the FA Cup in their second consecutive defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Wolves followed a 2-0 loss in the Premier League Arsenal last week, the first league reverse under the Norwegian interim boss.

Fifth-placed United are just a point ahead of Chelsea and two points adrift of Arsenal after Solskjaer turned the season around following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, winning 14 of his 19 games and taking them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

But Matic knows United must not let the top four slip away.

“We have to give our best now to reach the top four. We cannot let it go like this. We are not happy with the game,” he said after the Molineux defeat.

“We will analyse everything. There is a lot to play for. We have eight games to play in the Premier League and we are fighting for the top four.

We have the Champions League as well. We will see what we are able to do and how much quality we have. We have to learn from this type of game.

Marcus Rashford scored an injury-time consolation after Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota had put Wolves 2-0 up in the second half.

Solskjaer said it was the worst performance of his reign but Matic expects the boss to put it right.

“I am sure he (Solskjaer) will turn this situation around and we will do better,” he said.

“After the international break we will see. The first game back after a break is always difficult, especially for a team who has so many players away in the national teams. Almost everybody at United is on duty.

“We spoke after the game and said we have to be focused for the next one and stick together and get the top four, which is the main target for us.

“I want Ole to stay. He is a great manager, very positive and the club will decide.”

