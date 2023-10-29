Hurley brothers hit key scores as Castlehaven defeat Nemo to land Cork senior title

Castlehaven 0-11

Nemo Rangers 0-9

AFTER A WAIT of a decade, Castlehaven are back at the summit of Cork football as the Hurley brothers pointed the way in a frantic finish as they held off kingpins Nemo Rangers today.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Michael Hurley. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Nemo midfielder Barry Cripps confidently kicked over the point that nudged them ahead in the 57th minute of a tight and tense contest, but the Hurley brothers popped up to supply the scoring inspiration that saw the ‘Haven over the line.

Brian Hurley’s radar had been off during the second half in front of goal but he floated over a mark in the 58th minute and then notched the lead score four minutes left, on target from a free as few yards outside the ’45 after being fouled himself.

Nemo desperately chased a levelling point but Castlehaven turned them over to counter-attack with Cathal Maguire making the hard yards and the move culminated in Michael Hurley, a fitting man-of-the-match winner, smashing his fifth point of the game over the bar.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Brian Hurley. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Castlehaven: Michael Hurley 0-5, Brian Hurley 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 mark), Stephen Browne 0-1.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Mark Cronin 0-3 (0-2f), Luke Connolly 0-3 (0-1f), Barry Cripps 0-1, Jack Horgan 0-1, Barry O’Driscoll 0-1.

Castlehaven

1. Darragh Cahalane

2. Johnny O’Regan, 4. Ronan Walsh, 6. Damien Cahalane

5. Thomas O’Mahony, 3. Rory Maguire, 13. Cathal Maguire

7. Mark Collins (captain), 8. Conor Cahalane

9. Andrew Whelton, 10. Jack O’Neill, 12. Sean Browne

15. Michael Hurley, 11. Brian Hurley, 14. Jack Cahalane

Subs

22. Conor O’Driscoll for Browne (47)

17. Robbie Minihane for Whelton (49)

20. Jamie O’Driscoll for O’Neill (56)

18. Ciaran O’Sullivan for O’Mahony (60)

Nemo Rangers

1. Micheal Aodh Martin

5. Colin Molloy, 3. Briain Murphy, 2. Kieran Histon

6. Kevin Fulignati, 4. Kevin O’Donovan, 7. Steven Cronin

8. Barry Cripps, 9. Alan O’Donovan (captain)

10. Conor Horgan, 13. Mark Cronin, 14. Luke Horgan,

12. Jack Horgan, 18. Barry O’Driscoll, 15. Luke Connolly

Subs

11. Paul Kerrigan for Luke Horgan (46)

19. Ronan Dalton for Barry O’Driscoll (47)

17. Gary Sayers for Molloy (49)

25. Colm Kiely for Conor Horgan (56)

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers)