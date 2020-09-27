Connolly hits 3-3 as Nemo reach Cork semi-finals and Quinlivan goal inspires Clonmel to Tipp title

Luke Connolly and Michael Quinlivan both amongst the goals today at club level.

LUKE CONNOLLY POWERED champions Nemo Rangers to the last four on the Cork senior football stage as he fired 3-3 in their quarter-final success over Ballincollig tonight.

Connolly was at the heart of Nemo’s goal-scoring spree as they fired home five to set up a semi-final tie with Duhallow next Sunday – a repeat of the 2019 decider – after engineering this 5-7 to 0-14 success.

Mark Cronin and Ronan Dalton also found the net for Nemo with that proving the crucial ingredient as they held off a Ballincollig side that impressed at stage with Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy in excellent point-scoring form.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 3-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Mark Cronin 1-2, Ronan Dalton 1-1, Paul Kerrigan 0-1.

Scorers for Ballincollig: Cian Dorgan 0-5 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Darren Murphy 0-4, Cian Kiely 0-2, Colin Moore, Evan Cooke, Dara Dorgan 0-1 each.

Earlier in Tipperary there was glory for Clonmel Commercials in their senior football decider with Michael Quinlivan’s brilliant goal helping fashion success by 1-16 to 1-15 against Loughmore-Castleiney.

Quinlivan’s strike arrived in the closing stages to push Clonmel ahead 1-15 to 1-13 and while Loughmore drew level, Jack Kennedy nailed the winning point.

It was a tough outcome for Loughmore-Castleiney to absorb just seven days after they had lost the hurling decider in dramatic fashion late on in extra-time against Kiladangan.

More to follow…

