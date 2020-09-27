BE PART OF THE TEAM

Connolly hits 3-3 as Nemo reach Cork semi-finals and Quinlivan goal inspires Clonmel to Tipp title

The Cork champions will face Duhallow in the semi-final as the Commercials celebrate in Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 8:52 PM
16 minutes ago 823 Views 1 Comment
Luke Connolly and Michael Quinlivan both amongst the goals today at club level.
Luke Connolly and Michael Quinlivan both amongst the goals today at club level.
Image: INPHO

LUKE CONNOLLY POWERED champions Nemo Rangers to the last four on the Cork senior football stage as he fired 3-3 in their quarter-final success over Ballincollig tonight.

Connolly was at the heart of Nemo’s goal-scoring spree as they fired home five to set up a semi-final tie with Duhallow next Sunday – a repeat of the 2019 decider – after engineering this 5-7 to 0-14 success.

Mark Cronin and Ronan Dalton also found the net for Nemo with that proving the crucial ingredient as they held off a Ballincollig side that impressed at stage with Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy in excellent point-scoring form.

  • Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 3-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Mark Cronin 1-2, Ronan Dalton 1-1, Paul Kerrigan 0-1.
  • Scorers for Ballincollig: Cian Dorgan 0-5 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Darren Murphy 0-4, Cian Kiely 0-2, Colin Moore, Evan Cooke, Dara Dorgan 0-1 each.

Earlier in Tipperary there was glory for Clonmel Commercials in their senior football decider with Michael Quinlivan’s brilliant goal helping fashion success by 1-16 to 1-15 against Loughmore-Castleiney.

Quinlivan’s strike arrived in the closing stages to push Clonmel ahead 1-15 to 1-13 and while Loughmore drew level, Jack Kennedy nailed the winning point.

It was a tough outcome for Loughmore-Castleiney to absorb just seven days after they had lost the hurling decider in dramatic fashion late on in extra-time against Kiladangan.

More to follow…

