Kerrigan hits two goals in Nemo success and Duhallow win by 5 points to set up Cork final clash

It’ll be the first time the pair have met in the final since 1988.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 7:00 PM
Paul Kerrigan and Aidan Walsh will be in opposition in the Cork senior final.
Image: INPHO
Paul Kerrigan and Aidan Walsh will be in opposition in the Cork senior final.
Paul Kerrigan and Aidan Walsh will be in opposition in the Cork senior final.
Image: INPHO

NEMO RANGERS WILL meet Duhallow in the Cork county senior football final on October 20 after both were successful in Sunday’s semi-finals at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork SFC Results

  • Nemo Rangers 3-12 Douglas 0-7
  • Duhallow 0-12 Newcestown 0-7

North-western divisional side Duhallow, last year’s beaten finalists, stayed on course for a first title since 1991 after they saw off a dogged Newcestown on a 0-12 to 0-7 scoreline in the opening game.

Despite losing Donncha O’Connor to injury, Duhallow led by 0-5 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter but Newcestown responded well as David Buckley and Daniel Twomey (two) had points for the West Cork side.

Cork U20 hurler Conor O’Callaghan and Fintan O’Connor ensured a 0-7 to 0-4 half-time lead for Duhallow though and county star Eoghan McSweeney put them four ahead on the resumption. While Tadgh Twomey closed the gap for Newcestown, the lead wouldn’t be reduced any further.

Anthony O’Connor’s frees helped to push Duhallow clear and while Luke Meade and Daniel Twomey brought Newcestown back to four, 0-11 to 0-7, with seven minutes left, Duhallow held out and sub Ian Walsh secured the win.

The final will be a repeat of the 1988 pairing after record winners Nemo Rangers saw off fellow city side Douglas by 3-12 to 0-7.

While Douglas led in the early stages, Nemo gave notice of their intentions with three goal opportunities before Paul Kerrigan, set up by Conor Horgan, struck to make it 1-4 to 0-3 after 21 minutes. Nemo turned the screw after that and were 2-7 to 0-4 in front by half-time, Alan O’Donovan with the second goal after a strong run.

Shane Kingston did have the first score of the second half for Douglas but Nemo responded with a third goal, Kerrigan at the end of another good move. Douglas would only add two more points, both frees by James Holland, while Nemo pushed on strongly with Luke Connolly, Jack Horgan and Brian Murphy among the scores to leave them still in the mix for a 21st title.

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

