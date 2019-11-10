This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 10 November, 2019
Dalton goal crucial as Nemo reach Munster semi-final and St Joseph's win after extra-time

The Cork and Clare champions both triumphed this afternoon.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 5:09 PM
12 minutes ago 723 Views No Comments
Ciaran Dalton hit the only goal of the game in Mallow.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Ciaran Dalton hit the only goal of the game in Mallow.
Ciaran Dalton hit the only goal of the game in Mallow.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 1-9
Newcastlewest (Limerick) 0-9

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

NEMO RANGERS REMAIN on course for a second AIB Munster Club senior football title in three years but not without a stiff challenge from Newcastle West in Mallow on Sunday.

The Cork champions never trailed at any stage and were six points clear after Stephen Cronin made it 1-7 to 0-4 in the 37th minute, but a spirited response from Newcastle West meant that the outcome wasn’t determined until the every end.

Nemo had the game’s first four points, three from Luke Connolly, but Eoin Hurley and Iain Corbett held to inspire a Newcastle West revival. They trailed by just one after 21 minutes, however they needed Darren O’Doherty to make a superb block on a Mark Cronin goal attempt.

By half-time, Nemo had pushed on to lead by 0-6 to 0-3 and they doubled that advantage within four minutes of the start of the second half, Luke Connolly finding Paul Kerrigan with a superb pass, allowing him to fist across for Ciarán Dalton to palm home.

Cronin extended that cushion further, but Newcastle West responded again with three straight points, two by Eoin Hurley and one from Thomas Quilligan.

While Mark Cronin put Nemo four ahead again, the Limerick side stayed in contention and points from Seán Murphy and Corbett had them within two with seven minutes left.
Nemo might have got a clinching second goal but Michael Quilligan Jnr saved from Conor Horgan, though from the resultant 45 Connolly got his fifth point and that was the way it finished.

In next week’s semi-final, Nemo will face Austin Stacks.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 45), Ciarán Dalton 1-1, Kevin O’Donovan, Stephen Cronin, Mark Cronin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newcastlewest: Iain Corbett, Eoin Hurley (0-2 frees) 0-3 each, Seán Murphy, Thomas Quilligan (free), Stephen Brosnan 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers

1. Micheál Aodh Martin

2. Briain Murphy
3. Aidan O’Reilly
4. Alan Cronin

5. Kevin O’Donovan
6. Stephen Cronin
7. Jack Horgan

8. Alan O’Donovan
9. James McDermott

19. Ciarán Dalton
11. Paul Kerrigan
12. Colin O’Brien

10. Luke Connolly
13. Mark Cronin
15. Conor Horgan

Subs

20. Kevin Fulignati for Jack Horgan (52)
24. Ronan Dalton for O’Brien (55)

Newcastlewest

1. Michael Quilligan Jnr

4. Michael O’Leary
2. Mike O’Keeffe
3. Darren O’Doherty

5. William Hurley Jnr
7. Stephen Brosnan
6. Séamus Hurley

8. Seán Murphy
9. Iain Corbett

10. Brian Hurley
11. AJ O’Connor
12. Thomas Quilligan

13. Eoin Hurley
14. Mike McMahon
15. Jamie Lee

Subs

23. Bryan Nix for O’Connor (44)
24. Lee Woulfe for William Hurley Jnr (50)
22. Diarmuid Kelly for Brian Hurley (51)
27. James Kelly for McMahon (58)
21. Brian Foley for Eoin Hurley (60)

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)

St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay (Clare) 1-11
Rathgormack (Waterford) 0-11

(After extra-time)

LAST YEAR’S MUNSTER finalists are through to the semi-finals of the 2019 senior football championship but only after St Joseph’s received a serious test this afternoon in their home pitch of Hennessy Park.

The West Clare outfit were pushed all the way by Waterford winners Rathgormack before they prevailed by three points.

St Joseph’s were in front 1-4 to 0-6 at the break, Eoin Cleary striking what transpired to be the game’s solitary goal in the 22nd minute. Rathgormack were reduced to 14 men in the second half yet they still reeled in St Joseph’s to force extra-time as it finished 1-7 to 0-10.

Cleary and Cormac Murray hit vital points in extra-time as St Joseph’s won out by three and set up a semi-final meeting with newly-crowned Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials next weekend.

