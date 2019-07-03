The winner will face reigning champions USA in Sunday’s decider.
We’re getting closer and closer to the 8pm kick-off, which will be shown on TG4 and BBC One.
Who do you think will win?
Here’s how the sides have been named to line out:
Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Van Lunteren, Van der Gragt, Bloodworth, Van Dongen; Groenen, Van de Donk, Spitse; Beerensteyn, Miedema, Martens.
Sweden: Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Eriksson; Bjorn, Asllani, Seger; Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Hurtig.
Just one spot left.
With the USA safely through to the Women’s World Cup final, there’s space left for either Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday’s decider.
The European champions are in their first-ever World Cup semi-final and will take on a Swedish side who stunned Germany last weekend.
But who will progress to take on the defending champions?
