Full Contact, Season 2: Netflix confirm Six Nations documentary to return next year

FULL CONTACT, NETFLIX’S behind-the-scenes Six Nations documentary series, will return for a second season in 2025.

Six Nations and Netflix said that the decision to renew the series was taken following the “huge success” of season one, which was released in January.

Season two will focus on the 2024 tournament, which comes to its climax this Saturday with Ireland on the cusp on retaining their title.

Production crews have been working within the various camps since January, capturing the teams’ preparations as well as the tournament itself, while the series “promises to take viewers deeper into the players lives, showcasing them like never before”.

Netflix also unveiled more of its new sporting projects on Thursday, including two new documentaries focused on football manager Jose Mourinho and tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz, as well as The Final: Attack on Wembley, a documentary focusing on the events surrounding soccer’s European Championship final in the summer of 2021.