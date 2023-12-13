Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Ireland welcomed the Netflix crew into their pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal.
Six Nations reveal title and release date for 'Drive to Survive'-style Netflix series

Six Nations: Full Contact will premiere on 24 January.
8 minutes ago

THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED Netflix series on the 2023 Six Nations — and Ireland’s Grand Slam success — is coming to screens in January.

Six Nations: Full Contact will premiere on 24 January, the week before the 2024 tournament kicks off.

Details were confirmed by the Six Nations on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Drive to Survive-style documentary series promises to take fans “closer than ever” to the tournament and give an insight into “pulsating behind the scenes moments”.

Filming began ahead of the 2023 tournament, with a four-person Netflix crew present for Ireland’s training camp in Portugal.

There were reports of some initial teething problems, particularly in relation to the amount of access teams and management were willing to allow, while Welsh players put a temporary ban on the camera crews while they worked to resolve their contract stand-off with the Welsh Rugby Union.

