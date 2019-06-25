This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Netherlands forward joins Ajax in €15 million deal

Quincy Promes has left Sevilla to link up with the Dutch champions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:23 AM
1 hour ago 2,221 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4696491
New Ajax signing Quincy Promes.
New Ajax signing Quincy Promes.
New Ajax signing Quincy Promes.

NERTHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL QUINCY Promes has left Sevilla for Ajax in a €15.7million deal, the Eredivisie champions have announced.

The 27-year-old, who spent just a single season in LaLiga, has signed a five-year contract in Amsterdam. The fee could rise to €17.2m with bonuses.

Ajax are going through a busy off-season, securing a number of key men with new deals while selling Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and appearing set to see Matthijs de Ligt depart.

Erik ten Hag’s men reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, losing to Tottenham in devastating fashion, while winning the league and the KNVB Beker.

Promes, who featured for finalists Netherlands in the Nations League, scoring in a last-four defeat of England, will join the Ajax squad for pre-season on July 8.

He started just 15 times in La Liga for Sevilla, having earned the move with his strong form for Spartak Moscow.

Promes previously played for Twente and had a loan spell with Go Ahead Eagles.

