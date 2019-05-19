Netherlands crowned U17 European Champions as nearly 6,000 fans pack Tallaght Stadium

THE NETHERLANDS SECURED their fourth Uefa U17 European Championships on Sunday evening in Dublin, seeing off Italy 4-2 to successfully defend their crown in a repeat of last year’s final.

Peter Van Der Veen’s side raced into a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to goals from Sontje Hansen, Mohamed Bannis and Ian Maatsen — with 5,952 supporters packing Tallaght Stadium.

AC Milan forward Lorenzo Colombo gave Italy a lifelife six minutes after the break, thumping a brilliant finish into the back of the net following a poorly cleared corner kick to make it 3-1.

But the defending champions reclaimed their three-goal lead 20 minutes from time, with Ajax’s highly-rated 15-year-old prospect Naci Ünüvar clinching the win.

Colombo, who was only brought on at half-time, grabbed his second of the game in the 89th minute with a sublime finish from range.

But it would prove nothing more than a consolation for the Italians as the Netherlands secured an impressive 4-1 victory and add to their previous U17 European successes in 2011, 2012 and 2018.

