Nations League semi-final heartache for England, as Barkley and Stones howlers prove costly

🙉🙊🙈



John Stones. What are you doing!?#NED absolutely gifted a second goal!



Memphis still almost managed to mess it up but Promes pounced!#NEDENG #NationsLeague #VMSport pic.twitter.com/CkvAt8XGDS — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 6, 2019

THE NETHERLANDS BEAT England 3-1 in tonight’s Nations League semi-final and will go on to meet Portugal in the competition’s final.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty gave England a first-half lead, before the Dutch equalised through Matthijs de Ligt’s second-half header.

VAR decisions prevented both sides scoring a potential winner, before a Kyle Walker own goal and a third from Quincy Promes won the hosts the match in extra-time, after defensive howlers from John Stones and Ross Barkley contributed to England’s downfall.

John Stones. ✅

Ross Barkley. ✅



Another defensive error gives #NED a 3rd goal and Quincy Promes can definitely call this his own!#NEDENG #NationsLeague #VMSport pic.twitter.com/Qwc0mAnBxO — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 6, 2019

More to follow

