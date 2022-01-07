Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland international Jones makes switch to Gloucester-Hartpury

The 23-year-old hooker was the winner of the Energia Women’s All Ireland League Rising Star award in 2020.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jan 2022, 2:45 PM
https://the42.ie/5648564
Neve Jones (centre) in action for Ireland against Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND’S NEVE JONES has joined Gloucester-Hartpury, the club announced today. 

The 23-year-old Ulster and Malone hooker is heading to England’s top tier, the Premier 15s, and will be on the bench for Saturday’s fixture away to the Bristol Bears. 

Ballymena native Jones, who has six caps for Ireland, won the Energia Women’s All Ireland League Rising Star award in 2020.

“We are very pleased to sign Neve Jones,” said Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn.

“Her work rate around the park is outstanding and I’ve been very impressed with her willingness to learn.

“She is a great addition to our squad.”

