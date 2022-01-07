Ireland international Jones makes switch to Gloucester-Hartpury

Neve Jones (centre) in action for Ireland against Japan.

Neve Jones (centre) in action for Ireland against Japan.

IRELAND’S NEVE JONES has joined Gloucester-Hartpury, the club announced today.

The 23-year-old Ulster and Malone hooker is heading to England’s top tier, the Premier 15s, and will be on the bench for Saturday’s fixture away to the Bristol Bears.

Ballymena native Jones, who has six caps for Ireland, won the Energia Women’s All Ireland League Rising Star award in 2020.

“We are very pleased to sign Neve Jones,” said Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn.

“Her work rate around the park is outstanding and I’ve been very impressed with her willingness to learn.

“She is a great addition to our squad.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

✍️ We are delighted to confirm that Irish international hooker, @Nevejones19, has put pen to paper with the Club!



Welcome to Gloucester-Hartpury, Neve! 🍒https://t.co/FwJb02Q16o — Gloucester-Hartpury (@Glos_PuryWRFC) January 7, 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!