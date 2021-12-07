Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 7 December 2021
Bohemians switch crest with a new-look diamond design for 2022 jersey

The Gypsies have also made a departure from the traditional red and black stripes for the first time in eight years.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 11:05 AM
BOHEMIANS HAVE UNVEILED a retro-look design with a vintage crest for their new jersey ahead of the 2022 League of Ireland season.

The Gypsies have made a departure from the traditional red and black stripes for the first time in eight years, and the club insist the decision was taken by their in-house designers with a view to paying homage to the shirts that were first worn at Dalymount Park prior to the 1960s.

While a new diamond design stretches across the front, the crest used dates back to 1952 while a lyric from Dublin band Whipping Boy is on the back.

“The emergence of a striped kit was something that occurred quite late in our history. It took over 70 years and was first seen at Bohs in 1962,” the club said.

“It then became more commonplace from 1969/1970 when Tony O’Connell, our first professional player, was a scout for Man City, who wore red and black stripes as an away kit.”

The kit also incorporates the older crest, which features two triquetra motifs either side of a shamrock over a shield design.

“This crest was first used by the club in 1952 when it appeared on the match programme and from the late 60s onwards became the prominent club crest in use. This changed in the early 2000s when the older circular crest was revived and has been on shirts ever since,” the statement added.

Finally, the back neck of the shirt features the words ‘we don’t need nobody else’ by the Dublin band Whipping Boy, from the track of the same title, released on Heartworm in 1995.

Club member and Whipping Boy guitarist Paul Page commented: “We wrote this, a song of defiance, when we had nothing, and meant nothing to nobody. Now, the club I have supported since I was a boy, will take to the field next season with this emblazoned on their jersey. Proud beyond words.”

