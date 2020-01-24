Bray unveil beautiful new wave-inspired away jersey for 2020 season

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE released their away jersey ahead of the 2020 season, and it’s quite a slick look.
Designed by Umbro, the navy and blue hoops create an image of waves along the front and back of the shirt. The sleeves are mostly navy with a blue and yellow stripe at the bottom.
It’s quite a fitting look for the Seagulls who will open their First Division campaign against Cabinteely next month.
Making waves. 🌊— Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) January 24, 2020
Presenting the @UmbroIreland #BrayWanderersFC Away Kit for the 2020 season.
Available now ➡ https://t.co/ccYcAj208x#Umbro pic.twitter.com/oF9OhgF7sV
Like the sleeves, navy is the main colour on the shorts with a blue and gold trim just above the hem.
The away jerseys come in adult and kids sizes and are available to buy on the Umbro website, with prices ranging from €50 to €65.
... some of the ﬁner details 🌊— Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) January 24, 2020
Available now ➡ https://t.co/ccYcAj208x #Umbro @UmbroIreland pic.twitter.com/hYEKmL9xzh
Seagulls fans, what are your thoughts on the wave-inspired look? Let us know.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)