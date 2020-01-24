This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bray unveil beautiful new wave-inspired away jersey for 2020 season

A welcome addition ahead of the new League of Ireland season.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 24 Jan 2020, 2:16 PM
BRAY WANDERERS HAVE released their away jersey ahead of the 2020 season, and it’s quite a slick look.

Designed by Umbro, the navy and blue hoops create an image of waves along the front and back of the shirt. The sleeves are mostly navy with a blue and yellow stripe at the bottom.

It’s quite a fitting look for the Seagulls who will open their First Division campaign against Cabinteely next month.

Like the sleeves, navy is the main colour on the shorts with a blue and gold trim just above the hem.

The away jerseys come in adult and kids sizes and are available to buy on the Umbro website, with prices ranging from €50 to €65.

Seagulls fans, what are your thoughts on the wave-inspired look? Let us know.

