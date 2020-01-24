Bray unveil beautiful new wave-inspired away jersey for 2020 season

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE released their away jersey ahead of the 2020 season, and it’s quite a slick look.

Designed by Umbro, the navy and blue hoops create an image of waves along the front and back of the shirt. The sleeves are mostly navy with a blue and yellow stripe at the bottom.

It’s quite a fitting look for the Seagulls who will open their First Division campaign against Cabinteely next month.

Like the sleeves, navy is the main colour on the shorts with a blue and gold trim just above the hem.

The away jerseys come in adult and kids sizes and are available to buy on the Umbro website, with prices ranging from €50 to €65.

Seagulls fans, what are your thoughts on the wave-inspired look? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!