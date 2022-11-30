Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

Cork unveil jersey for 2023 and 2024 campaigns

A white collar and white sleeve trimmings return, while elements of the country crest are woven into the back of the shirt.

1 hour ago 2,081 Views 3 Comments
The jersey goes on sale at 10am today.
The jersey goes on sale at 10am today.
Image: Diarmuid Greene

CORK GAA HAVE released their home jersey for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The O’Neills-manufactured shirt is a spin on several Cork jerseys of old, featuring a white collar and incorporating a white sleeve trim.

Imagery from the Cork GAA logo — namely Shandon Bells with Queen’s Old Castle and King’s Old Castle to either side, and Bandon Bridge to the foreground — are also woven into the back of the jersey, which will be worn by both the men’s footballers and the hurlers.

The jersey sponsor is Sports Direct, with whom Cork GAA began a five-year deal in 2021 believed to be worth €2m, with a further €2m available in performance bonuses.

Cork GAA jersey (1) Source: Diarmuid Greene

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

cork-gaa-jersey-by-oneills-photoshoot-2022 Source: Diarmuid Greene

Marc Sheehan, chairperson of Cork GAA, said, “Our partnership with Sports Direct has really borne dividends in the past two years, and we really look forward to seeing this new design on the pitches and in the stands when the league and championship begin in earnest in 2023.”

Cork GAA also said that the as-of-yet-unreleased goalkeeper jersey will be a “throwback to the 1990s”, with a “return of the red and white stripes worn by the goalkeepers on the All-Ireland double winning team” of 1990.

The jersey will be on sale from 10am today and is available exclusively in Sports Direct stores or on its website, as well as on O’Neills’ website.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie