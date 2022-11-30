Cork unveil jersey for 2023 and 2024 campaigns

CORK GAA HAVE released their home jersey for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The O’Neills-manufactured shirt is a spin on several Cork jerseys of old, featuring a white collar and incorporating a white sleeve trim.

Imagery from the Cork GAA logo — namely Shandon Bells with Queen’s Old Castle and King’s Old Castle to either side, and Bandon Bridge to the foreground — are also woven into the back of the jersey, which will be worn by both the men’s footballers and the hurlers.

The jersey sponsor is Sports Direct, with whom Cork GAA began a five-year deal in 2021 believed to be worth €2m, with a further €2m available in performance bonuses.

Source: Diarmuid Greene

Gavin Cooney

Source: Diarmuid Greene

Marc Sheehan, chairperson of Cork GAA, said, “Our partnership with Sports Direct has really borne dividends in the past two years, and we really look forward to seeing this new design on the pitches and in the stands when the league and championship begin in earnest in 2023.”

Cork GAA also said that the as-of-yet-unreleased goalkeeper jersey will be a “throwback to the 1990s”, with a “return of the red and white stripes worn by the goalkeepers on the All-Ireland double winning team” of 1990.

The jersey will be on sale from 10am today and is available exclusively in Sports Direct stores or on its website, as well as on O’Neills’ website.