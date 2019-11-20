This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Multi-year contract extension with US champions for 'genius' O'Sullivan

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has been rewarded for her form with North Carolina Courage.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 3:35 PM
Denise O'Sullivan pictured during Ireland's win against Ukraine last month in the Euro 2021 qualifiers.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DENISE O’SULLIVAN HAS committed her future to North Carolina Courage by penning a multi-year contract extension with the back-to-back NWSL champions.

NC Courage announced the news in a statement this afternoon, adding that “per club policy, no further details of the transaction were disclosed.”

After her move from Houston Dash in 2017, the 25-year-old midfielder helped NC Courage to be crowned NWSL champions the following year. They repeated that achievement last month by retaining their crown with a 4-0 victory over Chicago Red Stars.

In both of their championship-winning seasons, NC Courage — whose squad includes 2019 World Cup winners Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis and Jessica McDonald, as well as Brazil star Debinha — selected O’Sullivan as their MVP.  

“She is one of the first names on the team sheet every week,” NC Courage head coach Paul Riley said of O’Sullivan. “She is a massive influencer in the way we play. She allows our creative and impact players to show their talents.

“She has a genius soccer IQ that makes her a brilliant reader and manipulator of the game. She is a tremendous footballer and passer of the ball and she breaks up the opponent’s playmaking ability with an intuitive reading of the game.

denise-osullivan Denise O'Sullivan playing for North Carolina Courage. Source: Andy Mead

“Her development and growth have been accelerated by her determination to succeed on the highest stage and she is a fabulous signing for our club. She is the spine, the engine and the consistency that’s made the Courage a tough team to play against.”

O’Sullivan won her 74th senior cap for Ireland in last week’s draw with Greece in the Euro 2021 qualifiers. She was also recently named PFAI Women’s Senior International Player of the Year.

The Corkwoman is lining out as a guest player for Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers during the NWSL’s off-season.

About the author:

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

