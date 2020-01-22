This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Breakout season at Derby earns Irish teenager Knight a new long-term deal

Derby County have handed the impressive 18-year-old midfielder a new contract that runs until 2023.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 1:46 PM
39 minutes ago 942 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4975436
Jason Knight is congratulated by Jayden Bogle after scoring for Derby County against Middlesbrough.
Image: Richard Sellers
Jason Knight is congratulated by Jayden Bogle after scoring for Derby County against Middlesbrough.
Jason Knight is congratulated by Jayden Bogle after scoring for Derby County against Middlesbrough.
Image: Richard Sellers

JASON KNIGHT HAS committed his future to Derby County by signing a new contract that ties him to the Championship club until 2023.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been rewarded for a breakout season at Pride Park, which has seen him make 18 senior appearances.

“The last year or so has been amazing for myself personally and to top it off with a new contract is amazing,” said Knight, who made his first-team debut as a substitute against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season. “The club has a lot of faith in the youngsters coming through and that’s exciting.”

Knight has started in each of Derby County’s last eight fixtures in the Championship. The Dubliner also chipped in with three goals recently, scoring twice in the 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic, as well as finding the net in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

He added: “The manager has trusted a number of the younger players in some important games and when you step out on the pitch you just want to repay the faith that he has shown in you.”

Fellow academy graduate Morgan Whittaker has also had his contract extended by the Rams, who sit in 15th place in the Championship ahead of Friday night’s meeting with League Two side Northampton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

While manager Phillip Cocu is full of praise for the young duo, the former Barcelona midfielder insists that it’s still very early days in their development. 

“We’re delighted that Jason and Morgan have committed their long-term futures to Derby County,” he said. “Both players have been with the first-team since the start of pre-season and have shown real progression during that time.

“These new contracts are a reward for the hard work they’ve put in and the progress and development that we have seen from them, but they are also well aware that they must stay on the right path and continue to work hard and be dedicated to what they want to achieve.”

Knight, who joined Derby from Cabinteely at the age of 16, broke into the Republic of Ireland U21 squad last year and made seven appearances for Stephen Kenny’s side. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie