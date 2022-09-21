Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 21 September 2022
Derby's manager woes sees Ireland internationals caught up in fallout

Rotherham’s Paul Warne is No.1 target, meaning Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane could soon be playing under Chiedozie Ogbene’s current boss.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 8:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,686 Views 1 Comment
Jason Knight (left) and Chiedozie Ogbene.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DERBY COUNTY HAVE lined up Rotherham United boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands.

Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.

But the 38-year-old has been relieved of his duties and offered a return to a coaching role at Pride Park, while Warne has emerged as their number one target.

The move would have a direct impact on the club situation for three Ireland internationals currently on duty, with Derby pair Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane currently regulars, while Chiedozie Ogbene has been in impressive form up front for Rotherham.

An official approach for the 49-year-old is understood to be imminent.

Warne has been in charge of the Millers since 2016 and has won promotion from Sky Bet League One three times – something that will appeal to the Rams.

conor-hourihane Conor Hourihane in action for Ireland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Although suffering three relegations from the Championship while working under significant financial restraints, Warne has guided Rotherham to eighth place after nine games this term – their best start in the second tier since the 1960s.

Rosenior had been assistant to Rooney during Derby’s financial problems, which saw them placed in administration and relegated to the third tier last campaign.

The former Brighton coach inherited a squad of just five first-team players before the club exited administration when Clowes completed its takeover.

After a late influx of players the Rams have won four of their nine League One games this season under Rosenior and are currently seventh.

Press Association

