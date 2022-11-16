Here's a first look at the Dublin GAA jersey for the 2023 season

DUBLIN GAA HAVE released an image of their new kit.

The jersey for the 2023 season is sky blue and has perhaps the most prominent use of navy across the arms, shoulders and collar since the shirts of 2004-06 and 2007-08. 2013 was the last time the Dublin jersey had navy sleeves.

Advertisement

There is an absence of stripes or intricate design near the top of the O’Neill’s shirt. The brand’s three stripes are positioned on the side and towards the end of the jersey.

AIG remains the main sponsor’s logo on the shirt, which goes on sale on Thursday.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Alan Brogan in 2006 Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Diarmuid Connolly in 2007. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO