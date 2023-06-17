NFL player arrested at airport after two firearms discovered in luggage

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on Friday after two firearms were discovered in his carry-on luggage, the Massachusetts State Police said.

The 25-year-old NFL defender was charged with two counts of unlawful firearm possession, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a concealed weapon in a secure airport area, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The Patriots said they had been notified of the arrest and were gathering information about the incident, which came on the same day that team off-season activities ended.

Jones is set to be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

After being selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of last year’s NFL Draft, Jones played in 13 games as a rookie, making 30 tackles and intercepting two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

Jones also deflected six passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in a 2022 season that ended in December due to a suspension for a violation of unspecified team rules.

