Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Matt Doherty. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
messy

'I don't know what's going on over there' - Matt Doherty puzzled by FAI's manager search

The 43-cap defender said that ‘it will be pretty good’ if John O’Shea continues in the role after his interm stint in March.
12.15pm, 22 Apr 2024
487
0

MATT DOHERTY SAYS the FAI’s search for a new Republic of Ireland manager “looks messy.”

The association has failed to meet its latest, self-imposed deadline of early April to appoint a successor to Stephen Kenny, with director of football Marc Canham indicating last week that the FAI’s new aim is simply to have a permanent manager in place in time for England’s visit to the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s Nations League opener on 7 September.

And Wolves defender Doherty, who has 43 caps for his country, said at a club press conference that he finds the optics of the FAI’s recruitment process as bewildering as anyone.

“I don’t know what’s going on over there,” said the 32-year-old Dubliner.

“It looks messy. It seems to be taking a while and there doesn’t seem to be any clarity.

“To the neutral eye, really, that it has taken that long…”

With Ireland set to host Hungary and travel to Portugal for June friendlies, Doherty said that he would be comfortable with John O’Shea continuing in the role which he took on an interim basis for March’s friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland.

That is equally the FAI’s stated preference in the immediate short term as their search for a new permanent manager trundles towards the six-month mark.

And Doherty suggested that the association will have missed a trick if Kenny’s eventual long-term successor has to dive straight in at the deep end in September without sufficient time to impart their ideas in less significant games.

“If it is John then it will be pretty good,” Doherty said.

“Really they needed someone for the summer so they can implement what they want to do before the games start getting competitive.”

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     