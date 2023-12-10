FAI make contact with all potential successors to Kenny, rule out third party funding salary

CHIEF EXECUTIVE JONATHAN Hill says the FAI have held preliminary talks with all of the candidates they have identified as Stephen Kenny’s successor as Ireland manager, while the new women’s team manager will be appointed before Christmas.

Hill spoke to the media after the FAI’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday, and he confirmed that he and director of football Marc Canham have spoken to several potential candidates for the Ireland manager, though refused to be drawn on any names.

Hill said the FAI do not yet have a preferred candidate for the men’s job, and also did not answer when asked if the FAI has had to seek permission from clubs or associations to speak with any of the identified candidates. He also declined to rule anyone out of contention for the job when asked, with Neil Lennon, Steve Bruce, and Sam Allardyce all publicly airing their interest in the job.

Asked more generally for the profile of candidate whom they are targeting, Hill did specify they want a head coach who will engage with the underage national teams.

“We want the best person for the job”, said Hill. “That’s the profile for it, and it is as simple as that. Marc Canham who is helping with the process has a real feel for the type of head coach he would like, and whoever we choose we would like a head coach who is motivated to look at all of our underage teams as well, and work to create an approach everyone buys into.”

Hill did confirm, however, that the FAI would not seek external help in paying the candidate’s salary: businessman Denis O’Brien contributed to the salaries of Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill during John Delaney’s tenure as CEO.

“If the thrust of your question is will we take money that may come from outside the organisation to found a coach etc, the answer is no”, responded Hill. “We should be absolutely focused on using the money that we have at our disposal. Because that’s right. Obviously, budget will be one of the issues. It’s relevant to all the areas we have to look at in terms of 2024 and beyond. It’s definitely a factor. We’re pretty confident we’ll find the right person.”

Asked if the new head coach will be paid the same salary as Kenny – a base salary of roughly €500,000 with potential qualification bonuses – Hill said, “We’ll work through once we know who we’re talking to and what their situation is.”

The contract length is likely to be four years, to incorporate the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign along with Euro 2028, which Ireland will co-host.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Jonathan Hill speaks to the media. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Of the conversations that have taken place, Hill says there is positivity toward the Irish squad Kenny has left behind.

“No sense of doom and gloom that’s for sure”, said Hill. “There’s a good group of players with a mixture of youth and experience there. All of them (candidates) have been extremely excited at the prospect, and rightly so. It’s a big job. It’s a good job. We have a World Cup in 2026 to aim for. It’s tough but it’s one of our overall objectives. Everyone we’ve spoken to is excited about the Euro taking place in Ireland, potentially five games for the Ireland team in the Aviva Stadium, which is a huge opportunity.”

They hope to have the new head coach in place prior to the double header of friendly games in March next year.

Meanwhile, the FAI are on the verge of announcing Vera Pauw’s successor as women’s team manager. “With the women’s process, we are virtually there, and we will be making an announcement pre-Christmas”, Hill told delegates at the AGM.