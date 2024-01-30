Advertisement
Tony Keohane: FAI hope to have new manager in place "in the not too distant future". Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Recruitment

Ireland manager hunt still 'a work in progress' following FAI board meeting

Chief executive Jonathan Hill delivered an update on the process to the FAI board on Tuesday evening.
3
724
1 hour ago

THE FAI ARE hopeful of appointing a new Ireland men’s senior manager “in the next short while” as the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor continues.

Board members met in Abbotstown on Tuesday evening where they received an update from chief executive Jonathan Hill, who is spearheading the recruitment process along with director of football Marc Canham and Packie Bonner, who sits on the FAI board.

Lee Carsley’s status as the front-runner for the role grew stronger late last week, and it initially seemed that a deal could be done in time for him to be ratified at tonight’s meeting.

But those links then cooled, with UK media reporting that Carsley had rejected an initial FAI offer, leaving the door open for a switch in focus to Neil Lennon or another candidate.

“We’re getting into the detail, as we should,” FAI chairperson Tony Keohane told RTÉ on Tuesday evening.

“We had a good update from the exec team, from Jonathan, so I’m very pleased — tired, but very pleased.”

Asked when the position might be filled, Keohane said: “I’d expect in the next short while.

“I don’t want to give you an absolute time because obviously it’s a work in progress; in the not too distant future.”

The FAI had previously set a deadline in advance of 8 February, the day of the Uefa Nations League draw, for the appointment, with the hope of having the new manager in place ahead of the March friendly double-header against Belgium and Switzerland in the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking as he left Tuesday’s meeting, FAI president Paul Cooke said: “We will have a manager as soon as we identify an appropriate candidate and they accept that role.”

