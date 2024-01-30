Ireland manager hunt still 'a work in progress' following FAI board meeting

THE FAI ARE hopeful of appointing a new Ireland men’s senior manager “in the next short while” as the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor continues.

Board members met in Abbotstown on Tuesday evening where they received an update from chief executive Jonathan Hill, who is spearheading the recruitment process along with director of football Marc Canham and Packie Bonner, who sits on the FAI board.

Lee Carsley’s status as the front-runner for the role grew stronger late last week, and it initially seemed that a deal could be done in time for him to be ratified at tonight’s meeting.

Advertisement

But those links then cooled, with UK media reporting that Carsley had rejected an initial FAI offer, leaving the door open for a switch in focus to Neil Lennon or another candidate.

“We’re getting into the detail, as we should,” FAI chairperson Tony Keohane told RTÉ on Tuesday evening.

“We had a good update from the exec team, from Jonathan, so I’m very pleased — tired, but very pleased.”

"It's a work in progress" - @Corktod spoke to FAI president Paul Cooke and chairperson Tony Keohane after the association's lengthy board meeting today, with the hunt for a new manager for the men's senior team on the agenda #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/95ftDNDtJU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 30, 2024

Asked when the position might be filled, Keohane said: “I’d expect in the next short while.

“I don’t want to give you an absolute time because obviously it’s a work in progress; in the not too distant future.”

The FAI had previously set a deadline in advance of 8 February, the day of the Uefa Nations League draw, for the appointment, with the hope of having the new manager in place ahead of the March friendly double-header against Belgium and Switzerland in the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking as he left Tuesday’s meeting, FAI president Paul Cooke said: “We will have a manager as soon as we identify an appropriate candidate and they accept that role.”