What are your thoughts on Ireland rugby's new home kit?

The jerseys will be worn for the first time when the Ireland men’s team face the Maori All Blacks.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 1:56 PM
32 minutes ago 1,951 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5797972
Former Ireland player Stephen Ferris pictured at the launch of the new Ireland jersey.
THE NEW HOME kits for the Ireland rugby teams have been unveiled for the 2022/23 season, including a range of training wear for fans.

Ireland’s new home Test jersey features Canterbury’s hoop pattern which is reminiscent of the stripes worn by the first ever Irish test rugby team who took to the field against England in February 1875.

The jersey also includes a deep mint colour for the men’s and women’s kit, and will be worn for the first time by the men’s team in their midweek game against the Maori All Blacks on 29 June, before their first test against the New Zealand in Eden Park on 2 July.

Canterbury has also launched an Ireland Home Pro Fit jersey for fans which is an official replica of the Test jersey. The supporter range is available for men, women and children.

“We are delighted to unveil our new range of Canterbury kit ahead of an exciting year for Irish Rugby,” says IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power.

“We are really looking forward to seeing our men’s and women’s teams wearing the jersey with pride, both in New Zealand and in Japan over the coming months.

So, what are your thoughts on the new Ireland jersey?

