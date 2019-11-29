What do you think of the new Kerry GAA jersey?

KERRY GAA HAVE unveiled their new home jersey which their inter-county football and hurling sides will be wearing in 2020.

The new Kerry jersey. Source: Kerry GAA Store.

A number of inter-county stars from the Kingdom donned the new gear at the official launch today.

Much of 2019 kit has been retained with green still the dominant colour on the jersey while a strip of gold is placed across the chest.

The main difference is in the sleeves, which are now gold with green stripes in the middle as opposed to the green colour on last year’s shirt.

The new jersey is available to buy on the Kerry GAA store, and prices range from €32-€75.

What do you think of the new jersey? Let us know.

