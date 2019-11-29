What do you think of the new Kerry GAA jersey?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Kingdom have unveiled their new kit ahead of the 2020 season.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 Nov 2019, 6:25 PM
8 minutes ago 300 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4912400

KERRY GAA HAVE unveiled their new home jersey which their inter-county football and hurling sides will be wearing in 2020.

Kerry Jersey 1 The new Kerry jersey. Source: Kerry GAA Store.

A number of inter-county stars from the Kingdom donned the new gear at the official launch today.

Much of 2019 kit has been retained with green still the dominant colour on the jersey while a strip of gold is placed across the chest.

The main difference is in the sleeves, which are now gold with green stripes in the middle as opposed to the green colour on last year’s shirt.

The new jersey is available to buy on the Kerry GAA store, and prices range from €32-€75.

What do you think of the new jersey? Let us know.

