This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Sullivan, Coombes and McHenry earn senior deals as Munster announce six new contracts

Stephen Archer, Dan Goggin and Liam O’Connor have each extended their senior deals by two years.

By Gavan Casey Monday 27 Jan 2020, 2:42 PM
21 minutes ago 808 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4981535
Jack O'Sullivan makes a break for Munster during an 'A' challenge match against Leinster in Donnybrook.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Jack O'Sullivan makes a break for Munster during an 'A' challenge match against Leinster in Donnybrook.
Jack O'Sullivan makes a break for Munster during an 'A' challenge match against Leinster in Donnybrook.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JACK O’SULLIVAN, LIAM Coombes and Alex McHenry will be promoted to Munster’s senior squad next season while Stephen Archer, Dan Goggin and Liam O’Connor have all extended their deals with the southern province.

Back row O’Sullivan, a first cousin of Scannell brothers Niall and Rory, has impressed during his five first-team outings this term, making his Champions Cup debut at home to the Ospreys last weekend.

The Cork native starred for Ireland during the 2018 U20s Six Nations, scoring four tries and earning two man-of-the-match awards across five starts. An injury suffered shortly after his selection ruled him out of that year’s U20s World Championship and he subsequently missed most of last season, but scored a fine solo try against London Irish during the pre-season just gone.

The UCC man has signed a three-year contract with his native province.

liam-coombes-celebrates-with-alex-mchenry-at-the-final-whistle Liam Coombes celebrates with Alex McHenry after a Munster U20/development squad victory over Ulster in 2016. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

West Cork winger Coombes, who made a try-scoring senior debut against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in November 2018, has been given a one-year deal.

A cousin of the senior-contracted Gavin Coombes, third-year academy prospect Liam is 22 and has made four appearances at first-team level.

McHenry starred infield of Coombes during their Munster Schools Senior Cup-winning campaign with Christians in 2016 and has also signed a one-year senior deal.

Predominantly deployed in the centre, the 22-year-old has dotted down four times in 14 competitive appearances for Munster ‘A’.

liam-oconnor Liam O'Connor in action v Connacht during pre-season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Veteran prop Archer, another Leesider, has extended his deal by two further years until 2022.

The 31-year-old is one of just 11 players to have represented Munster on more than 200 occasions, 86 of them coming over the past three seasons.

Limerick’s Goggin, 25, has scored seven tries in 55 appearances for the men in red and was named Munster’s Young Player of the Year last term.

The explosive back will also stay with the province until 2022 after signing a two-year extension.

Prop O’Connor, 24, has made 26 first-team appearances since debuting against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in January 2016. The Cork man has battled back since missing a year of rugby in 2018 and has been rewarded with a two-year extension.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie