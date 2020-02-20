Andrew Conway among trio of players to commit to new Munster contracts

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Andrew Conway, Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman have all signed new contracts with the province.

As he prepares to win his 21st cap for Ireland in Sunday’s showdown with England at Twickenham, Conway has penned a three-year deal. It will keep the versatile back with Munster until July 2023.

A one-year extension commits Holland to his native province until the end of next season, while Loughman has signed a two-year deal which runs to June 2022.

“Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future,” Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

“They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province.”

While making 124 appearances since his move from Leinster in 2013, 28-year-old Dubliner Conway has become Munster’s third-highest try-scorer of all time with a tally of 42.

Now in his 13th season, Holland has more Munster appearances to his name than any other member of the current squad. The 34-year-old Corkonian lock has represented his province on 226 occasions.

Loughman, a 24-year-old prop from Athy, has played 36 times for Munster since his December 2017 switch from Leinster.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!