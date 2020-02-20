This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andrew Conway among trio of players to commit to new Munster contracts

Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman have also signed new deals with the southern province.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,749 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5015645
Three more years: Munster's Andrew Conway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Three more years: Munster's Andrew Conway.
Three more years: Munster's Andrew Conway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Andrew Conway, Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman have all signed new contracts with the province.

As he prepares to win his 21st cap for Ireland in Sunday’s showdown with England at Twickenham, Conway has penned a three-year deal. It will keep the versatile back with Munster until July 2023.

A one-year extension commits Holland to his native province until the end of next season, while Loughman has signed a two-year deal which runs to June 2022.

“Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future,” Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

“They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province.” 

While making 124 appearances since his move from Leinster in 2013, 28-year-old Dubliner Conway has become Munster’s third-highest try-scorer of all time with a tally of 42.

Now in his 13th season, Holland has more Munster appearances to his name than any other member of the current squad. The 34-year-old Corkonian lock has represented his province on 226 occasions.

Loughman, a 24-year-old prop from Athy, has played 36 times for Munster since his December 2017 switch from Leinster.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie