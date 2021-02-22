BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

New Orleans overcome 24-point deficit in 120-115 victory over Boston

The feat marked the biggest comeback in Pelicans’ history.

By Press Association Monday 22 Feb 2021, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 367 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361677

THE NEW ORLEANS pulled out the biggest comeback in the team’s history to defeat the Boston Celtics 120-115 last night.

After a tight first quarter, the Pelicans gave up 14 points in the second and looked to be on track for their 18th loss of the season.

But down 24 points in the third, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson spurred a sensational comeback to force overtime.

Ingram’s go-ahead three in the last 30 seconds of overtime proved to be enough for the Pelicans to seal the stellar comeback.

Source: NBA/YouTube

The New York Knicks bounced back from Thursday’s heavy loss to the Orlando Magic with a 103-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The win did not come without drama, with the Knicks almost giving up a 21-point third-quarter lead on the back of a late surge from Karl Anthony Towns.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

However, they managed to remain composed down the stretch and eke out the victory, led by 25 points from Julius Randle.

The Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 in the battle of the inter-conference heavyweights.

James Harden top-scored for the Nets with 37, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 63 in a losing effort.

The Toronto Raptors made it four-in-a-row with a 110-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Twenty-eight points from a returning-Ben Simmons was not enough for the Eastern Conference leaders, with Fred Van Vleet’s 23 points leading a quality team effort for the surging Raptors.

In the rest of the day’s action: the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-101, Nikola Vucevic’s 37 points led the Orlando Magic over the Detroit Pistons 105-96, the Atlanta Hawks ground out a seven-point win over the Denver Nuggets, and the Milwaukee Bucks steamrolled the Sacramento Kings 128-115.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie