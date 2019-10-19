This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sin bin proposal receives strong support as kick-out and advanced mark rules also passed

All three motions were approved at GAA’s Special Congress.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,098 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4858752
Three new playing rules were voted through in Cork.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Three new playing rules were voted through in Cork.
Three new playing rules were voted through in Cork.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE SIN BIN was among three rule changes in Gaelic football which was approved at Special Congress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon.

The sin bin was voted through with 73.8% support, while the advanced mark [68.9%] and all kick-outs being taken from the 20-metre line [83.1%] were also supported by county delegates.

The sin bin rule comes in to replace the black card penalty, and will see a player dismissed from the game for 10 minutes with no substitute allowed to replace them. The number of substitutes will return to five from six.

The advanced mark also received the green light in Cork. The rule currently applies to possessions claimed from kick-outs but will now extend to players inside the 45-metre line who catch the ball cleanly from kicks outside the 45-metre line.

The ball must travel at least 20 metres before it is caught. Players can choose to play on but must signal with their hand if they wish to take the free instead.

Players will now have 15 seconds to do so as opposed to the previous five seconds which was allotted to make the decision.

The new kick-out rule means also received resounding support at Special Congress. The new rule means that all kick-outs must now be taken from the 20m line instead of the current mark of the 13m-line.

The ball must be kicked forward and all players must beat least 13 metres away from the ball until it has been kicked.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

