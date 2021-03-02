New racing investigation into another social media post

IRISH HORSE RACING chiefs have this morning launched a probe into new video footage circulating on social media.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said in a statement that they “are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation”.

It’s understood the investigation relates to footage which shows a man, believed to be a jockey, jumping on a dead horse.

Separately, Gordon Elliott is “cooperating fully” with an investigation into a picture of the trainer sitting on a dead horse.