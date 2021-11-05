What do you think of the new Republic of Ireland away strips?

Some of the Irish squad wearing the new away jersey.

THE NEW AWAY kits for the Republic of Ireland men’s and women’s teams have been released by Umbro Ireland as part of the 2022 campaign ‘Our Time Starts Now.’

Stephen Kenny’s side will wear the strip for the first time when they travel to Luxembourg for their last Group A game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on 14 November.

The new kit is predominantly orange with black spray paint-effect sleeves and a green trim along the shoulders. It also features a partly-ribbed orange round neck collar with a ‘v’ insert, along with black shorts and orange socks.

There is also a women’s version of the jersey which features a different cut and neckline.

“We have listened to the fans and a huge amount of people had been looking for orange to be brought back into the kit rotation,” says Jonathan Courtenay, managing director of JACC Sports, Irish distributor for Umbro.

“2022 is significant as it is 25 years since Umbro first brought out an orange Ireland kit so we felt it was time to run with that colour again.

“The previous orange kit, despite only being worn twice by the senior men’s team has gained an iconic status in Irish kit folklore over the last quarter of a century so hopefully we can make more positive memories in this kit.

“In terms of designing this kit, we put a huge emphasis on evoking the 12th man spirit by increasing visibility on-field for the players and in the stands for the fans and there was a deliberate focus on a modern aesthetic.

“The kit will go on sale today, 5 November, with limited numbers available before Christmas.”

Speaking about the new away jerseys, Republic of Ireland senior men’s manager Stephen Kenny said:

“The reaction to the Centenary Umbro St Patrick’s Blue jersey last month was phenomenal from players and fans alike and we look forward to seeing this new away shirt on and off the field next year.”

Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager Vera Pauw added:

“It’s always exciting to launch a new jersey and we look forward to wearing it in future games. It’s also fantastic that there will be a specific women’s fit version and our team thanks Umbro for creating that.”

