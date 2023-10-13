Tipperary unveil new jersey as sponsorship deal renewed

TIPPERARY GAA HAS renewed its sponsorship deal with Fiserv for another year.

The extension of the partnership with the financial technology company, which began in January 2022, has been marked with the release of a new jersey.

The O’Neills kit, which will be worn by the county’s senior, under-20, and minor hurling and football teams, went on sale this morning.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Tipperary GAA and look forward to building on what we have achieved together over the last two years,” said Katia Karpova, head of EMEA at Fiserv.

“We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then.

“Our support for Tipperary GAA has been fundamental to deepening our links with the community and we look forward to what we can achieve together next year.”

Tipperary GAA chairperson Joe Kennedy praised Fiserv’s support for charitable causes such as the Tipperary Hospice, Cliona’s Foundation, and The Dillon Quirke Foundation.

“Fiserv has been a fantastic supporter over the last two years, engaging with supporters, schools, and local charities, together with providing exceptional support to Tipperary GAA and our players,” he said.