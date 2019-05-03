This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New York manager says place in All-Ireland qualifiers would be huge boost

New York have never won a Championship football match in 20 attempts.

By John Fallon Friday 3 May 2019, 7:15 AM
35 minutes ago 760 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4617652
David Freeman and New York were beaten by a point by Leitrim in 2018.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
David Freeman and New York were beaten by a point by Leitrim in 2018.
David Freeman and New York were beaten by a point by Leitrim in 2018.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

NEW YORK MANAGER Justin O’Halloran said that entry into the backdoor system for the Exiles would be a huge development for the game in the United States.

But O’Halloran, whose side embark on their 21st campaign in the Connacht SFC against Mayo on Sunday, says it doesn’t appear to be on the agenda at the moment or in the near future.

New York have never won a game in 20 attempts but O’Halloran said that the guarantee of a second game each year would be a huge help.

Last year they came agonisingly close to a first win but Leitrim came from three points down five minutes from the end of the second period of extra-time to win by a point on a 0-19 to 1-15 scoreline.

“Another game last year would have been huge for us. We put so much into the preparation for that game and then to go so close, going to extra-time and then getting caught at the death.

“And then it was all over, that was the end of the year. All the preparation, everything, that was it done and dusted. It was like the old system back home.

“That match against Leitrim brought us on a huge amount and you’d imagine we would be a lot better then if we played again in the qualifiers,” said O’Halloran.

He’s now in his fourth year in charge and says one of the biggest difficulties they face is the high turnover in players.

“It’s the same every year, you nearly have to build the team from scratch. Lads change jobs, they can’t make the commitment, others go back to Ireland or shift to jobs where they can’t to training. There are multiple reasons.

“So, unless we can win that opening game, that’s it every year. It would be great to be in the qualifiers, have at least another match. You see how London benefit from it.

“But it’s not on the agenda here or at least no one has mentioned it to me. Maybe it’s for again, all of my focus is getting ready for the Mayo match,” added the Cavan native.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie