Friday 16 August, 2019
2018 All-Ireland hurling champions and 2019 finalists New York-bound for Super 11s

Limerick, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford will all line out at Citi Field, Queens, on 16 November.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Aug 2019, 12:19 PM
37 minutes ago 2,989 Views 1 Comment
Limerick are the holders after winning in Fenway Park last year.
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

2018 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick, 2019 finalists Kilkenny and Tipperary and reigning Leinster champions Wexford are all set to battle it out in New York this November. 

After back-to-back editions in Boston’s Fenway Park, won by Clare and Limerick respectively, Citi Field in Queens, New York, will host this year’s Super 11s hurling classic for the first time.

The Treaty will be looking to defend their title on Saturday, 16 November, with the four sides going head-to-head for the Players Champions Cup at the home of Major League Baseball outfit New York Mets.

The Mets announced the news this morning, with tickets for the tournament going on sale later this month. Pre-sale gets underway on 26 and 27 August and general sale is from Wednesday, 28 August at 10am (ET).

Super 11s, a modified version of hurling, is the brainchild of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

It’s designed for smaller pitches with just 11 players on each side. The only way to score is under the crossbar into the net, with a goal inside the designated scoring zone worth three points, and a score from outside worth five.

Tipperary, Galway, Dublin and Clare participated in the 2017 competition, while last year it was the Banner again, Limerick, Cork and Wexford.

