New Zealand sweep Ireland with third T20 victory in Belfast

Lorcan Tucker attempts to run out Martin Guptill early in the New Zealand innings.

Ireland 174-6 (20 overs)

New Zealand 180-4 (19 overs)

New Zealand won by six wickets

NEW ZEALAND’S BLACK Caps completed their T20 series sweep on Friday with a six-wicket win over Ireland in Belfast.

Paul Stirling’s 40, and a defiant late 58-run partnership from Mark Adair and Curtis Campher, saw Ireland post the visitors a target of 175.

New Zealand raced to a comfortable 41-1 inside four overs before coming under pressure from the Irish attack.

Josh Little and George Dockrell took a wicket apiece to drag the visitors into a fight on 66-3 after eight overs.

But a brilliant 82-run partnership between Glenn Phillips (56*) and Daryl Mitchell (48) steered the Black Caps to what was ultimately a straightforward win.

They were left needing 28 off their final 20 balls when Mitchell was caught and bowled by Little late on, before James Neesham came in to settle matters with 23 off just six balls.