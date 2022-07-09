Membership : Access or Sign Up
And here’s how the hosts line up. With the influential Sam Whitelock missing out due to concussion, Scott Barrett is relocated to the second row and Dalton Papalii comes in to start at blindside flanker. 

Here’s a reminder of how the teams line up today, starting with the visitors.

Despite defeat in Auckland, Andy Farrell has opted for just one change to his starting XV as Mack Hansen recovers from Covid to replace Keith Earls. However, the big talking point has of course been the decision to start Johnny Sexton, after the Ireland captain was removed from play last week for a HIA.

There’s plenty of good reading on site this morning, starting with Garry’s big match preview, which you can find here.

 Already, even in week two of the tour, everything is on the line. 

The remarkable thing is how confident they all are, from the coaching staff to the players. Bear in mind 23 points separated Ireland and the All Blacks last week; bear in mind the Irish set-piece was in huge difficulty, that the Kiwi finishing was ruthless, that Ireland coughed up more tries in 80 minutes than they did in this year’s Six Nations.

 

 

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of Ireland’s tour of New Zealand, with Andy Farrell’s squad in Dunedin today for round two against the All Blacks.

It was a disappointing start to the series in Auckland last weekend as Ireland conceded six tries on their way to a 42-19 defeat. Can they produce a better performance today and keep the series alive? We’ll find out over the next few hours.

Ciarán Kennedy here to guide you through the action this morning, while Garry Doyle is our man in Dunedin. Kick-off is at 8.05am Irish time, so stick the kettle on and get settled in for what will hopefully be a cracking start to another massive weekend of rugby.

