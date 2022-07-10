Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 July 2022
Bracewell's unbeaten century edges New Zealand to dramatic victory over Ireland

New Zealand sealed a one-wicket win with just one ball to spare in their first one-day international.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 7:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,022 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

MICHAEL BRACEWELL’S UNBEATEN century guided New Zealand to a dramatic one-wicket win, with just a ball to spare, in the first one-day international against Ireland on Sunday.

New Zealand, chasing 301 to win, were in dire straits at 120-5 and they still needed 20 runs off the last over with only one wicket standing.

But Bracewell hit Craig Young for 24 off five balls — a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 — to be 127 not out as the Black Caps finished on 305-9.

Earlier, Ireland’s Harry Tector made 113, his maiden ODI hundred, in the hosts total of 300-9 at the Malahide ground near Dublin.

– © AFP 2022

