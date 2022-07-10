Bracewell's unbeaten century edges New Zealand to dramatic victory over Ireland

MICHAEL BRACEWELL’S UNBEATEN century guided New Zealand to a dramatic one-wicket win, with just a ball to spare, in the first one-day international against Ireland on Sunday.

New Zealand, chasing 301 to win, were in dire straits at 120-5 and they still needed 20 runs off the last over with only one wicket standing.

Advertisement

But Bracewell hit Craig Young for 24 off five balls — a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 — to be 127 not out as the Black Caps finished on 305-9.

Earlier, Ireland’s Harry Tector made 113, his maiden ODI hundred, in the hosts total of 300-9 at the Malahide ground near Dublin.

– © AFP 2022

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!